Jury rules for Florida Atlantic University in the case of fired professor James Tracy

A federal jury has ruled in favor of Florida Atlantic University in a dispute with a former professor.

Doctor James Tracy alleged that the university fired him and violated his free speech rights because of a blog post about the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.

In that blog, Tracy claimed it never happened and was staged to promote gun control.

The university maintained it fired Tracy because he did not properly disclose outside employment, even when that included unpaid work related to his personal blog.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
 

