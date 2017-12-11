Cold weather shelters to open on Treasure Coast

Cold weather shelters will be opening on the Treasure Coast this week.

A cold weather shelter will open for the next three nights in Vero Beach, according to The Source.

The shelter will be open on the following nights:

• Monday, December 11, 2017

Opening at 9:00 p.m. through 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning

• Tuesday, December 12, 2017

Opening at 9:00 p.m. through 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning

• Wednesday, December 13, 2017

Opening at 9:00 p.m. through 6:00 a.m. Thursday morning