Citizens group sues Riviera Beach over recall

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations says women who accuse someone of sexual misconduct deserve to be heard, even if it involves President Donald Trump.

The Latest: Kristen Bell sips coffee to try to stay warm before announcement of 75th annual Golden Globe Awards nominations.

Four people were injured, including the suspect, 27-year-old Akayed Ullah, according to the New York Fire Department. All injuries are non-life-threatening.

APNewsBreak: The Pentagon says that transgender individuals will be allowed to enlist in the military beginning Jan. 1, bowing to growing legal pressure despite staunch opposition from President Donald Trump.

Pentagon to allow transgender people to enlist in military

Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged harassment by Trump spanning decades.

A citizen’s group filed a lawsuit against the City of Riviera Beach and Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections, Susan Bucher, after Bucher invalidated the group’s recall effort.

Bucher had validated only two out of around 8,600 petitions, which were signed by Riviera Beach residents in an effort to recall the three city council members who voted to fire City Manager Jonathan Evans.

Bucher never gave a reason for her decision to invalidate the recall, but a WPTV investigation found that she acted on direction of City Attorney Andrew DeGraffenreidt.

In a letter to Bucher, DeGraffenreidt said she should only count petitions for specific dates, based on a few wrongly dated petitions.

The attorney for the citizen’s group, John Whittles, said those dates were wrong and stated that the group acted according to Florida Statue, collecting the petitions within a 30-day timeframe.

“I don’t think they can take the city to court,” DeGraffenreidt said during a recent city council meeting.

But that is what the group is doing.

Whittles is requesting the judge to validate the petitions and move to the next step of the recall process, the rebuttal stage.

That makes it the third lawsuit to be filed against the city since Evans was fired by council on Sept. 20.