PSL mom hopes viral video sparks change

PSL mom hopes viral video sparks change

Every time Tricia Morales in Port St. Lucie watches the video of Keaton Jones, she also wonders why.

"He asked the question every kid who is bullied wants to know why," said Morales.

She cannot help but get emotional.

"It was hard for me to watch when I first saw it and I saw his face and the heartache on this child's face that I've seen on my own child," said Morales.

The video reminds her of what happened to her own son William who was bullied at school not too long ago.

"My child went to school scared and lonely," said Morales.

Keaton's story is not just having an impact on Tricia, but millions around the country.

Tricia says schools need to do more.

"They have to at least make an effort to keep drilling it in kids head," said Morales.

She hopes more stories like Keaton's keep the momentum against bullying going.

"Maybe there is more attention like this, it will make a parent snap and say I wonder if my kid is doing the bullying," said Morales.

Since Keaton's mom shared her video on Facebook, tens of thousands of people have offered their support.

Tricia is one of them.

