PSL mom hopes viral video sparks change

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations says women who accuse someone of sexual misconduct deserve to be heard, even if it involves President Donald Trump.

Haley: Trump's accusers of sex misconduct should be heard

The Latest: Kristen Bell sips coffee to try to stay warm before announcement of 75th annual Golden Globe Awards nominations.

Four people were injured, including the suspect, 27-year-old Akayed Ullah, according to the New York Fire Department. All injuries are non-life-threatening.

APNewsBreak: The Pentagon says that transgender individuals will be allowed to enlist in the military beginning Jan. 1, bowing to growing legal pressure despite staunch opposition from President Donald Trump.

Pentagon to allow transgender people to enlist in military

Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged harassment by Trump spanning decades.

Every time Tricia Morales in Port St. Lucie watches the video of Keaton Jones, she also wonders why.

"He asked the question every kid who is bullied wants to know why," said Morales.

She cannot help but get emotional.

"It was hard for me to watch when I first saw it and I saw his face and the heartache on this child's face that I've seen on my own child," said Morales.

The video reminds her of what happened to her own son William who was bullied at school not too long ago.

"My child went to school scared and lonely," said Morales.

Keaton's story is not just having an impact on Tricia, but millions around the country.

Tricia says schools need to do more.

"They have to at least make an effort to keep drilling it in kids head," said Morales.

She hopes more stories like Keaton's keep the momentum against bullying going.

"Maybe there is more attention like this, it will make a parent snap and say I wonder if my kid is doing the bullying," said Morales.

Since Keaton's mom shared her video on Facebook, tens of thousands of people have offered their support.

Tricia is one of them.