Operation Wild Stallion in Wellington

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations says women who accuse someone of sexual misconduct deserve to be heard, even if it involves President Donald Trump.

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations says women who accuse someone of sexual misconduct deserve to be heard, even if it involves President Donald Trump.

The Latest: Kristen Bell sips coffee to try to stay warm before announcement of 75th annual Golden Globe Awards nominations.

The Latest: Kristen Bell sips coffee to try to stay warm before announcement of 75th annual Golden Globe Awards nominations.

Four people were injured, including the suspect, 27-year-old Akayed Ullah, according to the New York Fire Department. All injuries are non-life-threatening.

Four people were injured, including the suspect, 27-year-old Akayed Ullah, according to the New York Fire Department. All injuries are non-life-threatening.

APNewsBreak: The Pentagon says that transgender individuals will be allowed to enlist in the military beginning Jan. 1, bowing to growing legal pressure despite staunch opposition from President Donald Trump.

APNewsBreak: The Pentagon says that transgender individuals will be allowed to enlist in the military beginning Jan. 1, bowing to growing legal pressure despite staunch opposition from President Donald Trump.

Pentagon to allow transgender people to enlist in military

Pentagon to allow transgender people to enlist in military

Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged harassment by Trump spanning decades.

Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged...

It's a catchy name, with a serious purpose. Operation Wild Stallion is the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office latest attempt to cut down on drinking and driving, especially among teenagers. This is all happening in Wellington.

Equestrian season is in full swing. It's the time of year when Wellington's population swells and visitors increase.

"We will get 5 to 10 thousand more people in the village," said Paul Schofield, Village Manager, Wellington.

After a fatal crash last month, PBSO is ramping up its presence from Thursday through Sunday. On Thanksgiving weekend, a 19-year-old woman from Connecticut died when she lost control of her car while allegedly speeding down South Shore Boulevard. The 21-year-old passenger in the car also died instantly. Shortly after, PBSO put Operation Wild Stallion into action.

"It's really designed to let people know we're there to have a presence," said Schofield.

Scholfield said more Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies will be on the streets the nights equestrian parties are happening. They will have a stronger presence on South Shore Boulevard, Wellington Trace, Lake Worth Road, and Pierson Road.

"If you see a marked police car, you're probably going to slow down," he said.

Deputies will also check on local bars and restaurants to make sure no underage drinking is taking place. Local equestrians recently teamed up to provide Limos and 'celebrity bouncers' to anyone impaired at local bars as a way to prevent drunk driving.

There's no information right now that alcohol was a factor in last month's deadly crash. It is still under investigation.