Operation Wild Stallion in Wellington

It's a catchy name, with a serious purpose. Operation Wild Stallion is the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office latest attempt to cut down on drinking and driving, especially among teenagers. This is all happening in Wellington. 

Equestrian season is in full swing. It's the time of year when Wellington's population swells and visitors increase. 

"We will get 5 to 10 thousand more people in the village," said Paul Schofield, Village Manager, Wellington. 

After a fatal crash last month, PBSO is ramping up its presence from Thursday through Sunday. On Thanksgiving weekend, a 19-year-old woman from Connecticut died when she lost control of her car while allegedly speeding down South Shore Boulevard. The 21-year-old passenger in the car also died instantly. Shortly after, PBSO put Operation Wild Stallion into action. 

"It's really designed to let people know we're there to have a presence," said Schofield. 

Scholfield said more Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies will be on the streets the nights equestrian parties are happening. They will have a stronger presence on South Shore Boulevard, Wellington Trace, Lake Worth Road, and Pierson Road. 

"If you see a marked police car, you're probably going to slow down," he said.

Deputies will also check on local bars and restaurants to make sure no underage drinking is taking place. Local equestrians recently teamed up to provide Limos and 'celebrity bouncers' to anyone impaired at local bars as a way to prevent drunk driving. 

There's no information right now that alcohol was a factor in last month's deadly crash. It is still under investigation. 

