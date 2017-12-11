Shortage of bell ringers for the Salvation Army - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Shortage of bell ringers for the Salvation Army

Three times a week, Lorna Moise volunteers for the Salvation Army Red Kettle Program.

It's more than just ringing the bell to get people to donate money. It's about making people feel happy. She's been doing this for 9 years.

"Even if I have a passerby that's coming, and they do not donate, I still greet them I welcome them and still show love," said Lorna. 

The Salvation Army in West Palm Beach says their volunteer numbers are down. That's why there are fewer bell ringers in front of storefronts..

Meanwhile, Lorna will greet customers at a Palm Beach store.

"Eighty two percent of every dollar that we've collected goes straight to the community. There are shelters, the homeless, people that lose their rent, can't pay rent, and we help with the utilities," Lt. Jumaine Bernabe with the Salvation Army said.

Volunteers are needed for a few hours.

Lt. Bernabe said, "It has to be someone who has a heart for what we do."  A heart like Lorna's.

If you would like to volunteer with the Salvation Army, click here


 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.