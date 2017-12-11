Shortage of bell ringers for the Salvation Army

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations says women who accuse someone of sexual misconduct deserve to be heard, even if it involves President Donald Trump.

The Latest: Kristen Bell sips coffee to try to stay warm before announcement of 75th annual Golden Globe Awards nominations.

Four people were injured, including the suspect, 27-year-old Akayed Ullah, according to the New York Fire Department. All injuries are non-life-threatening.

APNewsBreak: The Pentagon says that transgender individuals will be allowed to enlist in the military beginning Jan. 1, bowing to growing legal pressure despite staunch opposition from President Donald Trump.

Pentagon to allow transgender people to enlist in military

Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged harassment by Trump spanning decades.

Three times a week, Lorna Moise volunteers for the Salvation Army Red Kettle Program.

It's more than just ringing the bell to get people to donate money. It's about making people feel happy. She's been doing this for 9 years.

"Even if I have a passerby that's coming, and they do not donate, I still greet them I welcome them and still show love," said Lorna.

The Salvation Army in West Palm Beach says their volunteer numbers are down. That's why there are fewer bell ringers in front of storefronts..

Meanwhile, Lorna will greet customers at a Palm Beach store.

"Eighty two percent of every dollar that we've collected goes straight to the community. There are shelters, the homeless, people that lose their rent, can't pay rent, and we help with the utilities," Lt. Jumaine Bernabe with the Salvation Army said.

Volunteers are needed for a few hours.

Lt. Bernabe said, "It has to be someone who has a heart for what we do." A heart like Lorna's.

If you would like to volunteer with the Salvation Army, click here.



