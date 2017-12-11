Man injured in scooter vs. vehicle crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man injured in scooter vs. vehicle crash

A mas was flown to a local trauma center after his scooter was struck by a vehicle in West Palm Beach Monday evening. 

The crash happened at 6 p.m. near the 19600 block of Southern Blvd.

Crews arrived at the scene and found the scooter rider laying in the roadway.

The patient was transported to a local trauma center by helicopter. 

His condition in unknown. 

