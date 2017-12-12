Dave Aronberg to testify on opioid crisis

Monday, December 11 2017 10:43 AM EST2017-12-11 15:43:27 GMT
Tuesday, December 12 2017 5:53 AM EST2017-12-12 10:53:42 GMT
Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged harassment by Trump spanning decades.
Monday, December 11 2017 1:23 PM EST2017-12-11 18:23:19 GMT
Tuesday, December 12 2017 3:47 AM EST2017-12-12 08:47:51 GMT
APNewsBreak: The Pentagon says that transgender individuals will be allowed to enlist in the military beginning Jan. 1, bowing to growing legal pressure despite staunch opposition from President Donald Trump.
Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg will testify on Capitol Hill on the opioid crisis on Tuesday.
Aronberg told NewsChannel 5 the federal government needs to do its fair share, noting that corrupt individuals continue to exploit well-intended federal laws to prey upon opioid addicts.
"The problem is that the laws are making the fraud and abuse worst unintentionally. Federal law is creating an environment that incentivizes elapse instead of recovery. Federal law is putting more of the money in failure rather than success... we want to incentivize sobriety," he said.
Aronberg's sober home task force has made 41 arrests in the past year for patient brokering and other criminal activity within the drug treatment and sober home industries.