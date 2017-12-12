Dave Aronberg to testify on opioid crisis

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations says women who accuse someone of sexual misconduct deserve to be heard, even if it involves President Donald Trump.

The Latest: Kristen Bell sips coffee to try to stay warm before announcement of 75th annual Golden Globe Awards nominations.

Four people were injured, including the suspect, 27-year-old Akayed Ullah, according to the New York Fire Department. All injuries are non-life-threatening.

APNewsBreak: The Pentagon says that transgender individuals will be allowed to enlist in the military beginning Jan. 1, bowing to growing legal pressure despite staunch opposition from President Donald Trump.

Pentagon to allow transgender people to enlist in military

Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged harassment by Trump spanning decades.

Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg will testify on Capitol Hill on the opioid crisis on Tuesday.

Aronberg told NewsChannel 5 the federal government needs to do its fair share, noting that corrupt individuals continue to exploit well-intended federal laws to prey upon opioid addicts.

"The problem is that the laws are making the fraud and abuse worst unintentionally.

Federal law is creating an environment that incentivizes elapse instead of recovery.

Federal law is putting more of the money in failure rather than success... we want to incentivize sobriety," he said.

Aronberg's sober home task force has made 41 arrests in the past year for patient brokering and other criminal activity within the drug treatment and sober home industries.



