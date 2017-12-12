Dave Aronberg to testify on opioid crisis - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Dave Aronberg to testify on opioid crisis

Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg will testify on Capitol Hill on the opioid crisis on Tuesday.  

Aronberg told NewsChannel 5 the federal government needs to do its fair share, noting that corrupt individuals continue to exploit well-intended federal laws to prey upon opioid addicts. 

"The problem is that the laws are making the fraud and abuse worst unintentionally. 
Federal law is creating an environment that incentivizes elapse instead of recovery. 
Federal law is putting more of the money in failure rather than success... we want to incentivize sobriety," he said. 

Aronberg's sober home task force has made 41 arrests in the past year for patient brokering and other criminal activity within the drug treatment and sober home industries. 


 

 

