Sebastian police searching for missing fisherman - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Sebastian police searching for missing fisherman

Sebastian police seek the public's help in finding a missing fisherman. 

Police say 23-year-old Rico Arocha was last seen Friday when he told his friends and family he was going to Melbourne to fish.

Arocha has not been seen or heard frm since. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. 

