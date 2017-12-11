Will FDLE open investigation into chief?

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations says women who accuse someone of sexual misconduct deserve to be heard, even if it involves President Donald Trump.

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations says women who accuse someone of sexual misconduct deserve to be heard, even if it involves President Donald Trump.

The Latest: Kristen Bell sips coffee to try to stay warm before announcement of 75th annual Golden Globe Awards nominations.

The Latest: Kristen Bell sips coffee to try to stay warm before announcement of 75th annual Golden Globe Awards nominations.

Four people were injured, including the suspect, 27-year-old Akayed Ullah, according to the New York Fire Department. All injuries are non-life-threatening.

Four people were injured, including the suspect, 27-year-old Akayed Ullah, according to the New York Fire Department. All injuries are non-life-threatening.

APNewsBreak: The Pentagon says that transgender individuals will be allowed to enlist in the military beginning Jan. 1, bowing to growing legal pressure despite staunch opposition from President Donald Trump.

APNewsBreak: The Pentagon says that transgender individuals will be allowed to enlist in the military beginning Jan. 1, bowing to growing legal pressure despite staunch opposition from President Donald Trump.

Pentagon to allow transgender people to enlist in military

Pentagon to allow transgender people to enlist in military

Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged harassment by Trump spanning decades.

Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged...

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is waiting to receive a complaint mailed by the Fort Pierce City Attorney that could have ‘criminal implications.’

The complaint was originally filed with the city by Fort Pierce resident and business owner, Rick Reed.

He claimed the Fort Pierce Police Chief Diane Hobley-Burney tried to intimidate and harass him.

The city attorney mailed the complaint to the FDLE last week after a Human Resources Manager reviewed the complaint and said it could have criminal implications.

Once FDLE receives the complaint it will review the contents and determine whether it will open a criminal investigation.

Reed told WPTV in September that he attended a meeting at City Hall.

During the meeting, he said he was confronted in the hallway by people he called associates of the chief.

During that incident, he said one of those associates went into the meeting and summoned the chief to come out of the commission chambers.

Reed claimed they were trying to create a situation with him so the chief would have cause to arrest him.

Hobley-Burney said she was doing her job by responding to a citizen complaint.

“The hell has never stopped. It’s continual. Chief Hobley-Burney has been vindictive and she’s relentless in her pursuit of me,” Reed said in September.

Monday, Ed Cunningham, a spokesperson for the Fort Pierce Police Department, released the following statement on behalf of the chief.

“I welcome the investigation by FDLE. The facts are very clear in this case and I have no doubt the true circumstances will speak for themselves. We will not allow this baseless complaint to distract from our mission serving our citizens.”

Reed also filed a complaint last year which resulted in Hobley-Burney being put on a temporary paid leave.

A city spokesperson said there are no plans at this point for Hobley-Burney to be put on leave as a result of this new, possible FDLE investigation.