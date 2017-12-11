NYE fireworks approved at Harbourside Place - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

NYE fireworks approved at Harbourside Place

Fireworks will go off at Harbourside Place in Jupiter on New Year's Eve. 

On Monday, town officials voted to allow the 10-minute fireworks display at midnight. 

Some town officials worried the fireworks could endanger traffic on US 1 and Indintown Rd. But other commissioners agreed Harbourside officials have taken enough precautions for public safety. 

