FPL helping restore power in Puerto Rico - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

FPL helping restore power in Puerto Rico

A team from FPL is in Puerto Rico to help restore power. Large areas of the island remains in the dark after the first of the storms hit. 

The ten FPL restoration experts have joined other management teams from electric companies across the country. 

FPL hopes their knowledge and management skills, along with the thousand of poles they have provided, will help the island get back on its feet. 

"Thousands of customers and employees have ties to Puerto Rico. This is the right thing to do. We are trying to do our part along with our colleagues in other parts of the industry to try to get their lights back on," said Vice President and Chief Communications Officer Rob Gould.

FPL says they expect to send even more field crews and equipment in the weeks ahead. 

 

 

 

 

