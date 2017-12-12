Proposals to change Wellington land use fail

The Latest: Kristen Bell sips coffee to try to stay warm before announcement of 75th annual Golden Globe Awards nominations.

Four people were injured, including the suspect, 27-year-old Akayed Ullah, according to the New York Fire Department. All injuries are non-life-threatening.

APNewsBreak: The Pentagon says that transgender individuals will be allowed to enlist in the military beginning Jan. 1, bowing to growing legal pressure despite staunch opposition from President Donald Trump.

Pentagon to allow transgender people to enlist in military

Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged harassment by Trump spanning decades.

Jimmy Kimmel held his baby son as he returned to his late-night son from a week off for the boy's heart surgery.

Wellington residents voiced their opinion and the village council listened late into the night.

Overwhelming opposition against allowing golf courses to open up to all sports, without a special permit, was rejected early Tuesday morning after a nearly eight-hour meeting.

First, council struck down a proposition in the Palm Beach Polo Golf and Country Club just before midnight. Polo West then amended their proposal to include just equine sports only, which was rejected.

After nearly 8 hours of Wellington council meeting, it is over. Both props to change land use on golf courses have failed. Both unanimous by council.



A win for the people.



Not a single member of the public exprssses support here. Dozens and dozens opposed. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/ag2XFU42BJ — Andrew Lofholm (@AndrewLofholm) December 12, 2017

The propositions would have also allowed access roads to be built in the Palm Beach Polo Golf and Country Club and Polo West to connect main roads to the fields inside the communities.

The meeting lasted nearly eight hours. It ended just before 3 a.m. Tuesday. WPTV was the only television station at the meeting.

Clad in red, the public opposition crowd spilled over into back rooms, hallways and even the lobby at village hall to watch the proceedings as it was standing room only inside council chambers. Many spoke publicly, addressing council.

Their concerns included safety, dropping property values, and a change in lifestyle.

The lawyer representing the developer said change was needed because the golf courses weren’t profitable.