Proposals to change Wellington land use fail

Wellington residents voiced their opinion and the village council listened late into the night.

Overwhelming opposition against allowing golf courses to open up to all sports, without a special permit, was rejected early Tuesday morning after a nearly eight-hour meeting.

First, council struck down a proposition in the Palm Beach Polo Golf and Country Club just before midnight. Polo West then amended their proposal to include just equine sports only, which was rejected. 

The propositions would have also allowed access roads to be built in the Palm Beach Polo Golf and Country Club and Polo West to connect main roads to the fields inside the communities. 

The meeting lasted nearly eight hours. It ended just before 3 a.m. Tuesday.  WPTV was the only television station at the meeting.

Clad in red, the public opposition crowd spilled over into back rooms, hallways and even the lobby at village hall to watch the proceedings as it was standing room only inside council chambers. Many spoke publicly, addressing council. 

Their concerns included safety, dropping property values, and a change in lifestyle. 

The lawyer representing the developer said change was needed because the golf courses weren’t profitable.

