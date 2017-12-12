Greenacres man charged with illegal injections - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Greenacres man charged with illegal injections

A Greenacres man is accused of operating at medical practice without a license in Palm Beach County.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect, Alexander Gonzalez, 50, was working out of an office he had leased in the 900 block of North Flagler Dr. in West Palm Beach.

A PBSO report said Gonzalez had been injecting patients with Botox and Hyaluronic acid, also known as Restylane.

One victim said injections into her forehead, eyes and upper lip left her severely bruised and hindered her speech.

PBSO said Gonzalez has never been licensed to practice medicine in Florida.

He was arrested on Friday.

