Greenacres man charged with illegal injections

The Latest: Kristen Bell sips coffee to try to stay warm before announcement of 75th annual Golden Globe Awards nominations.

The Latest: Kristen Bell sips coffee to try to stay warm before announcement of 75th annual Golden Globe Awards nominations.

Four people were injured, including the suspect, 27-year-old Akayed Ullah, according to the New York Fire Department. All injuries are non-life-threatening.

Four people were injured, including the suspect, 27-year-old Akayed Ullah, according to the New York Fire Department. All injuries are non-life-threatening.

APNewsBreak: The Pentagon says that transgender individuals will be allowed to enlist in the military beginning Jan. 1, bowing to growing legal pressure despite staunch opposition from President Donald Trump.

APNewsBreak: The Pentagon says that transgender individuals will be allowed to enlist in the military beginning Jan. 1, bowing to growing legal pressure despite staunch opposition from President Donald Trump.

Pentagon to allow transgender people to enlist in military

Pentagon to allow transgender people to enlist in military

Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged harassment by Trump spanning decades.

Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged...

Jimmy Kimmel held his baby son as he returned to his late-night son from a week off for the boy's heart surgery.

Jimmy Kimmel held his baby son as he returned to his late-night son from a week off for the boy's heart surgery.

A Greenacres man is accused of operating at medical practice without a license in Palm Beach County.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect, Alexander Gonzalez, 50, was working out of an office he had leased in the 900 block of North Flagler Dr. in West Palm Beach.

A PBSO report said Gonzalez had been injecting patients with Botox and Hyaluronic acid, also known as Restylane.

One victim said injections into her forehead, eyes and upper lip left her severely bruised and hindered her speech.

PBSO said Gonzalez has never been licensed to practice medicine in Florida.

He was arrested on Friday.