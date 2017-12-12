1St meeting since Martin commissioners arrested - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

1St meeting since Martin commissioners arrested

The Martin County Commission will host its first meeting Tuesday since two of its commissioners were accused of violating public records law.

It is expected that Commissioner Sarah Heard and Commissioner Ed Fielding will be in attendance to the meeting that starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Last month Fielding turned himself in on a warrant for failure to allow inspections of public records. 

Commissioner Sarah Heard was not booked since she faces a non-criminal charge.  Heard is accused of not responding  promptly to a public records request in January 2013. She entered a written not guilty plea and is requesting a trial.

Fielding has not given us a comment after his arrest. 

Former Martin County Commissioner Anne Scott was also arrested for failure to allow inspections of public records.

The public comment period isn't expected until 5 p.m., but the commissioners may say something before that time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

