1St meeting since Martin commissioners arrested

The Latest: Kristen Bell sips coffee to try to stay warm before announcement of 75th annual Golden Globe Awards nominations.

Four people were injured, including the suspect, 27-year-old Akayed Ullah, according to the New York Fire Department. All injuries are non-life-threatening.

APNewsBreak: The Pentagon says that transgender individuals will be allowed to enlist in the military beginning Jan. 1, bowing to growing legal pressure despite staunch opposition from President Donald Trump.

Pentagon to allow transgender people to enlist in military

Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged harassment by Trump spanning decades.

Jimmy Kimmel held his baby son as he returned to his late-night son from a week off for the boy's heart surgery.

The Martin County Commission will host its first meeting Tuesday since two of its commissioners were accused of violating public records law.

It is expected that Commissioner Sarah Heard and Commissioner Ed Fielding will be in attendance to the meeting that starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Last month Fielding turned himself in on a warrant for failure to allow inspections of public records.

Commissioner Sarah Heard was not booked since she faces a non-criminal charge. Heard is accused of not responding promptly to a public records request in January 2013. She entered a written not guilty plea and is requesting a trial.

Fielding has not given us a comment after his arrest.

Former Martin County Commissioner Anne Scott was also arrested for failure to allow inspections of public records.

The public comment period isn't expected until 5 p.m., but the commissioners may say something before that time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.