Driver backs into, kills pedestrian

A driver who thought she was hitting the brake but stepped on the gas killed a pedestrian in a Walmart parking lot Monday, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The driver was backing her Honda Accord out of a parking spot at the store on State Road 7 in suburban Boca Raton, according to a deputy's report.

The driver saw Michelle Ann Samuels of Coconut Creek walking toward her and thought she had put the Honda in park, the report said. When the car began rolling the driver thought she pushed on the brake but hit the accelerator and struck two other unoccupied vehicles as well as Samuels, according to the sheriff's office. One of the struck vehicles then crashed into another parked car.

Samuels was transported to a hospital but later died from her injuries.

