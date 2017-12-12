Driver backs into, kills pedestrian

The Latest: Kristen Bell sips coffee to try to stay warm before announcement of 75th annual Golden Globe Awards nominations.

Four people were injured, including the suspect, 27-year-old Akayed Ullah, according to the New York Fire Department. All injuries are non-life-threatening.

APNewsBreak: The Pentagon says that transgender individuals will be allowed to enlist in the military beginning Jan. 1, bowing to growing legal pressure despite staunch opposition from President Donald Trump.

Jimmy Kimmel held his baby son as he returned to his late-night son from a week off for the boy's heart surgery.

Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged harassment by Trump spanning decades.

Trump says female senator 'would do anything' for money

A driver who thought she was hitting the brake but stepped on the gas killed a pedestrian in a Walmart parking lot Monday, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The driver was backing her Honda Accord out of a parking spot at the store on State Road 7 in suburban Boca Raton, according to a deputy's report.

The driver saw Michelle Ann Samuels of Coconut Creek walking toward her and thought she had put the Honda in park, the report said. When the car began rolling the driver thought she pushed on the brake but hit the accelerator and struck two other unoccupied vehicles as well as Samuels, according to the sheriff's office. One of the struck vehicles then crashed into another parked car.

Samuels was transported to a hospital but later died from her injuries.