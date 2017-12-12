Stuart woman dies in 2-vehicle collision - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Stuart woman dies in 2-vehicle collision

A Stuart woman died after a two-vehicle collision Monday night in Okeechobee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

60-year-old Julie Ann Brown was heading west on State Road 710 when a pickup truck traveling behind her struck Brown's vehicle, FHP said.

She ran off the road and overturned and was declared dead at the scene, according to investigators.

The pickup veered off the road, went through a ditch and struck a barbed wire fence, troopers said. The driver received minor injuries.

Investigators have not yet determined why the pickup hit the rear of Brown's car and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

