CityPlace plans big changes to design, offerings - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

CityPlace plans big changes to design, offerings

The Related Companies has announced some significant changes to the 17-year-old shopping and residential development.

Citing the recently opened RH West Palm in the center of Okeechobee Blvd., the completion of the long-planned Hilton West Palm Beach and other recent success stories, the company unveiled plans for a variety of changes. 

Among them are the recently opened WPB Collective in the former Restoration Hardware space, which houses pop-up shops for local retailers. Coming soon to the hexagonal building in the entertainment plaza is The Shack, a walk-up restaurant with outdoor seating, run by Field of Greens.

Another coming attraction: Culture Lab in the former Macy's building. The experimental space will host events, exhibits, and other surprises.

Other art installations are planned, including new signs at the Okeechobee Blvd. and Rosemary Ave. entrances.

On the business end of things, the company plans a 250,000-square-foot office building near the new Brightline station.

Other plans include:

  • A proposed 350 unit luxury residential building on the site of Macy's with retail and restaurants on the lower floors.
  • A 255,00-square-foot office building on the parking lot on Rosemary between Publix and Brightline, which could include an expanded Publix.
  • A redesign of the AMC 20 theater into an upscale theater with fewer screens and additional amenities.
  • Redesigning the architecture throughout CityPlace.
Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.