CityPlace plans big changes to design, offerings

Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged harassment by Trump spanning decades.
APNewsBreak: The Pentagon says that transgender individuals will be allowed to enlist in the military beginning Jan. 1, bowing to growing legal pressure despite staunch opposition from President Donald Trump.
The Latest: Kristen Bell sips coffee to try to stay warm before announcement of 75th annual Golden Globe Awards nominations.More >>
The Related Companies has announced some significant changes to the 17-year-old shopping and residential development.
Citing the recently opened RH West Palm in the center of Okeechobee Blvd., the completion of the long-planned Hilton West Palm Beach and other recent success stories, the company unveiled plans for a variety of changes.
Among them are the recently opened WPB Collective in the former Restoration Hardware space, which houses pop-up shops for local retailers. Coming soon to the hexagonal building in the entertainment plaza is The Shack, a walk-up restaurant with outdoor seating, run by Field of Greens.