CityPlace plans big changes to design, offerings

The Latest: Kristen Bell sips coffee to try to stay warm before announcement of 75th annual Golden Globe Awards nominations.

The Latest: Kristen Bell sips coffee to try to stay warm before announcement of 75th annual Golden Globe Awards nominations.

Four people were injured, including the suspect, 27-year-old Akayed Ullah, according to the New York Fire Department. All injuries are non-life-threatening.

Four people were injured, including the suspect, 27-year-old Akayed Ullah, according to the New York Fire Department. All injuries are non-life-threatening.

APNewsBreak: The Pentagon says that transgender individuals will be allowed to enlist in the military beginning Jan. 1, bowing to growing legal pressure despite staunch opposition from President Donald Trump.

APNewsBreak: The Pentagon says that transgender individuals will be allowed to enlist in the military beginning Jan. 1, bowing to growing legal pressure despite staunch opposition from President Donald Trump.

Pentagon to allow transgender people to enlist in military

Pentagon to allow transgender people to enlist in military

Jimmy Kimmel held his baby son as he returned to his late-night son from a week off for the boy's heart surgery.

Jimmy Kimmel held his baby son as he returned to his late-night son from a week off for the boy's heart surgery.

Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged harassment by Trump spanning decades.

Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged...

Trump says female senator 'would do anything' for money

Trump says female senator 'would do anything' for money

The Related Companies has announced some significant changes to the 17-year-old shopping and residential development.

Citing the recently opened RH West Palm in the center of Okeechobee Blvd., the completion of the long-planned Hilton West Palm Beach and other recent success stories, the company unveiled plans for a variety of changes.

Among them are the recently opened WPB Collective in the former Restoration Hardware space, which houses pop-up shops for local retailers. Coming soon to the hexagonal building in the entertainment plaza is The Shack, a walk-up restaurant with outdoor seating, run by Field of Greens.

Another coming attraction: Culture Lab in the former Macy's building. The experimental space will host events, exhibits, and other surprises.

Other art installations are planned, including new signs at the Okeechobee Blvd. and Rosemary Ave. entrances.

On the business end of things, the company plans a 250,000-square-foot office building near the new Brightline station.

Other plans include: