Port St. Lucie police investigate homicide

Port St. Lucie police say officers are investigating a homicide.

Late Tuesday afternoon police set up a crime scene at 141 SW Palm Drive.

Police said an active search was underway for a suspect they identified as Justino Cruz. He's 6 feet tall and weighs 300 pounds and may have a beard.

Police say he's possibly driving a '99 4 door Toyota with Florida tag L187BU

This story will be updated when more information is available.

 

