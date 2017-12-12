Police: Justino Cruz, homicide suspect, caught

The Latest: Kristen Bell sips coffee to try to stay warm before announcement of 75th annual Golden Globe Awards nominations.

Four people were injured, including the suspect, 27-year-old Akayed Ullah, according to the New York Fire Department. All injuries are non-life-threatening.

APNewsBreak: The Pentagon says that transgender individuals will be allowed to enlist in the military beginning Jan. 1, bowing to growing legal pressure despite staunch opposition from President Donald Trump.

Pentagon to allow transgender people to enlist in military

Jimmy Kimmel held his baby son as he returned to his late-night son from a week off for the boy's heart surgery.

Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged harassment by Trump spanning decades.

Trump says female senator 'would do anything' for money

UPDATE: According to Port St. Lucie Police, homicide suspect Justino Cruz has been caught. He was captured near a Publix in Port St. Lucie.

EARLIER STORY:

Port St. Lucie police say officers are investigating a homicide.

Late Tuesday afternoon, police set up a crime scene at 141 SW Palm Drive.

Police said an active search is underway for a suspect they identified as 36-year-old Justino Cruz. He's 6 feet tall and weighs 300 pounds and may have a beard or goatee.

According to Sgt. Frank Sabol with the Port St. Lucie Police Department, at about 4:38 p.m. dispatchers received a call from a male saying that he had just killed his father.

Police arrived at the scene and found a deceased male in the master bedroom.

Sgt. Sabal said it appeared that the victim had been stabbed several times.

Police said Cruz could be possibly driving his father's car, a '99 4 door Toyota with Florida tag L187BU. Officials later updated the media saying the Toyota was no longer a car of interest and they believe Cruz fled on foot.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office K9 unit is assisting in the search. The search is active and ongoing.

Anyone who comes in contact with the suspect is asked to not approach him. Call 911.

This story will be updated when more information is available.