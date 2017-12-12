Police: Justino Cruz, homicide suspect, caught - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police: Justino Cruz, homicide suspect, caught

UPDATE: According to Port St. Lucie Police, homicide suspect Justino Cruz has been caught. He was captured near a Publix in Port St. Lucie. 

EARLIER STORY: 

Port St. Lucie police say officers are investigating a homicide.

Late Tuesday afternoon, police set up a crime scene at 141 SW Palm Drive.

Police said an active search is underway for a suspect they identified as 36-year-old Justino Cruz. He's 6 feet tall and weighs 300 pounds and may have a beard or goatee.

According to Sgt. Frank Sabol with the Port St. Lucie Police Department, at about 4:38 p.m. dispatchers received a call from a male saying that he had just killed his father. 

Police arrived at the scene and found a deceased male in the master bedroom.

Sgt. Sabal said it appeared that the victim had been stabbed several times.

Police said Cruz could be possibly driving his father's car, a '99 4 door Toyota with Florida tag L187BU. Officials later updated the media saying the Toyota was no longer a car of interest and they believe Cruz fled on foot. 

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office K9 unit is assisting in the search. The search is active and ongoing. 

Anyone who comes in contact with the suspect is asked to not approach him. Call 911.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

 

