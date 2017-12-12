PSL city leaders launch water quality project

The Latest: Kristen Bell sips coffee to try to stay warm before announcement of 75th annual Golden Globe Awards nominations.

The Latest: Kristen Bell sips coffee to try to stay warm before announcement of 75th annual Golden Globe Awards nominations.

Four people were injured, including the suspect, 27-year-old Akayed Ullah, according to the New York Fire Department. All injuries are non-life-threatening.

Four people were injured, including the suspect, 27-year-old Akayed Ullah, according to the New York Fire Department. All injuries are non-life-threatening.

APNewsBreak: The Pentagon says that transgender individuals will be allowed to enlist in the military beginning Jan. 1, bowing to growing legal pressure despite staunch opposition from President Donald Trump.

APNewsBreak: The Pentagon says that transgender individuals will be allowed to enlist in the military beginning Jan. 1, bowing to growing legal pressure despite staunch opposition from President Donald Trump.

Pentagon to allow transgender people to enlist in military

Pentagon to allow transgender people to enlist in military

Jimmy Kimmel held his baby son as he returned to his late-night son from a week off for the boy's heart surgery.

Jimmy Kimmel held his baby son as he returned to his late-night son from a week off for the boy's heart surgery.

Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged harassment by Trump spanning decades.

Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged...

Trump says female senator 'would do anything' for money

Trump says female senator 'would do anything' for money

Lots of politicians have lots of big ideas on lots of issues.

On the Treasure Coast, leaders there are celebrating a small solution to a big problem, water quality.

In Fort Pierce Byron Hendershot and Brad Vega with Carefree Boat Club say water woes have already impacted their bottom line.

"Affects every aspect of the business. People don't want to get in the water," said Vega.

They're always asking where the solutions are.

Port St. Lucie city leaders broke ground on their McCarty Ranch Extension Water Quality Project. It's a nearly 2,000 acre facility designed for restoration and storage.

It will reduce discharges from the C23 Canal into the North Fork of the St. Lucie River.

Create 21 percent impact to our river so it's a win-win from both sides. Not only are we helping the river, but we're also helping our residents," said city utilities director Jesus Merejo.

The city has also completed other projects such as carrying out one of the largest septic tank conversion program in the country.