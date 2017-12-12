PSL city leaders launch water quality project - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PSL city leaders launch water quality project

Lots of politicians have lots of big ideas on lots of issues.

On the Treasure Coast, leaders there are celebrating a small solution to a big problem, water quality.

In Fort Pierce Byron Hendershot and Brad Vega with Carefree Boat Club say water woes have already impacted their bottom line.

"Affects every aspect of the business. People don't want to get in the water," said Vega.

They're always asking where the solutions are.

Port St. Lucie city leaders broke ground on their McCarty Ranch Extension Water Quality Project. It's a nearly 2,000 acre facility designed for restoration and storage.

It will reduce discharges from the C23 Canal into the North Fork of the St. Lucie River.

Create 21 percent impact to our river so it's a win-win from both sides. Not only are we helping the river, but we're also helping our residents," said city utilities director Jesus Merejo.

The city has also completed other projects such as carrying out one of the largest septic tank conversion program in the country.

