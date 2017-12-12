Dollhouse Art at Norton Museum

The Latest: Kristen Bell sips coffee to try to stay warm before announcement of 75th annual Golden Globe Awards nominations.

Four people were injured, including the suspect, 27-year-old Akayed Ullah, according to the New York Fire Department. All injuries are non-life-threatening.

APNewsBreak: The Pentagon says that transgender individuals will be allowed to enlist in the military beginning Jan. 1, bowing to growing legal pressure despite staunch opposition from President Donald Trump.

Jimmy Kimmel held his baby son as he returned to his late-night son from a week off for the boy's heart surgery.

Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged harassment by Trump spanning decades.

Trump says female senator 'would do anything' for money

A handmade dollhouse was intended to be a toy for a grandchild, but evolved into a priceless piece to be featured at the Norton Museum of Art.

"Miss Lucy's 3 Day Doll House Party" is on display December 14, 2017 to February 4, 2018.

"Miss Lucy" as she's known, more formally known as Lucy Bassett Andrews, had lovingly intended to build and design a dollhouse for a granddaughter. She took classes in how to operate a lathe and carefully constructed three small houses.

A visit from artist Cy Twombly changed the homes designs forever. The artist created tiny, to-scale works for his friends, in the rooms decorated with lavish tile floors, chandeliers and books.

Artists gathered in the family's Jupiter home to celebrate the completion of the homes in 1993 for what was called "Miss Lucy's 3 Day Dollhouse Party," which would become the name of the exhibit at the Norton decades later.

Since the 1990s, the miniature collection has become filled with various works by Donald Baechler, Ford Beckman, Ross Bleckner, James Brown, Alberto Di Fabio, Giuseppe Gallo, Terry Haggerty, Arturo Herrera, Peter Halley, Marcia Lyons, Lucy Phillips, Charles Marburg, Guido Orsini, Julian Schnabel, Philip Taaffe, Alessandro Twombly, Cy Twombly, Rebecca Warren, Michele Zalopany and Toby Ziegler.

The value of the collection is impossible to estimate, due to its unusual nature.

Rachel Gustafson is an Assistant Curator at the Norton Museum of Art. She said, it's "almost unmeasurable just given the sentimentality of it, but you're right, there's artists in this exhibition whose works can go for millions of dollars depending on the providence, the rarity, the scarcity of the art."

At the time of his death in 2011, Cy Twombly was 83-years-old and his paintings were selling in the millions.

Greater still would be the value if the works inside the tiny homes were the size of regular walls, which is a natural observation visitors will likely make as they peer through the little windows.

"Often times as you walk through an exhibition as a visitor, you're moved by the scale or the monumentality of works of art and here it's the reverse, we're getting down to very small miniaturized pieces," explained Gustafson.

Gustafson points out the family who would live in these particular homes would be true art lovers: they have skipped living with a kitchen and a bathroom in exchange for more uninterrupted gallery walls and comfortable chairs from which to enjoy the pieces.

Douglas B. Andrews, son of Miss Lucy, could be considered the curator of the collection. He says he has been purchasing art since he was a child.

He continues to be delighted by each new addition to the homes.

"They're very generous and very enthusiastic," he said, referring to the contributing artists.

While the little homes have never met their original intention of being toys, they have become a greater source of enjoyment for the whole family.

"It appeals to every age," he said.

