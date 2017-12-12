Body found in water ID'd as missing fisherman

The Latest: Kristen Bell sips coffee to try to stay warm before announcement of 75th annual Golden Globe Awards nominations.

The Latest: Busy morning for Globes nominee Frankie Shaw

Four people were injured, including the suspect, 27-year-old Akayed Ullah, according to the New York Fire Department. All injuries are non-life-threatening.

Trump pushes immigration fix in wake of NY 'terror-related' subway explosion

APNewsBreak: The Pentagon says that transgender individuals will be allowed to enlist in the military beginning Jan. 1, bowing to growing legal pressure despite staunch opposition from President Donald Trump.

Pentagon to allow transgender people to enlist in military

Jimmy Kimmel held his baby son as he returned to his late-night son from a week off for the boy's heart surgery.

Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged harassment by Trump spanning decades.

Trump says female senator 'would do anything' for money

UPDATE: Melbourne police said Tuesday that the body found in the water near Ballard Park Monday has been identified as missing 23-year-old Rico Malique Arocha of Sebastian.

Arocha had reportedly been missing since Friday.

The investigation into his death is ongoing.

Melbourne police ask any potential witness who may have information to contact Detective Ian Mitchell at 321-608-6452.

EARLIER STORY:

Sebastian police seek the public's help in finding a missing fisherman.

Police say 23-year-old Rico Arocha was last seen Friday when he told his friends and family he was going to Melbourne to fish.

Arocha has not been seen or heard frm since.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.