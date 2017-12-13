Dream on Me recalls crib, toddler bed mattresses - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Dream on Me recalls crib, toddler bed mattresses

Dream on Me has recalled crib and toddler bed mattresses due to violation of federal mattress flammability. 

The recall involves Dream On Me spring and foam mattresses for cribs and toddler beds. The recalled mattresses were sold in a variety of colors and prints. 

They were sold at Amazon.com, Kohls.com, ToyRUs.com, Walmart.com and Wayfair.com from January 2016 through December 2016 for between $40 and $90.

The model number and date of manufacture are printed on a tag on the top center of the mattress.

Mattress    Color/Print    Model    Date of Manufacture Range
Évolur Sleep Ultra Crib and Toddler Bed Mattress    white    849    between January 1, 2016 and December 19, 2016

Évolur Sleep Deluxe Crib and Toddler Bed Mattress    white    850    between January 1, 2016 and December 19, 2016.

Sweet Dreams 6” 88 Coil Spring Crib and Toddler Bed Mattress in Blue    white with blue clouds    87    between January 1, 2016 and December 19, 2016

88 Coil Inner Spring Standard Crib & Toddler Mattress
     white    88    between January 1, 2016 and December 19, 2016

Visco Pedic Innerspring Standard Mattress in Blue star
     blue star    150V_1    between January 1, 2016 and December 19, 2016
 
Convoluted Orthopedic Inner Spring Standard Crib & Toddler Mattress    white print    150C    between January 1, 2016 and December 19, 2016
 
Firm Foam Crib and Toddler bed mattress    white print    6E6WL    between January 1, 2016 and December 19, 2016
 
5" Foam Crib & Toddler Bed Quilted Standard Mattress    quilted bear print    5B5    between January 1, 2016 and December 19, 2016.
 
5” Round Foam Crib Mattress    white    42R    between January 1, 2016 and December 19, 2016.
 
5" Thick Round Crib Mattress    white    40R1    between January 1, 2016 and December 19, 2016

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mattresses and contact Dream On Me to receive a free mattress cover to bring the mattress into compliance with the federal flammability standard.

Consumers can call Dream On Me toll-free at 877-201-4317 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.dreamonme.com and click on “Customer Care” for more information.

No injuries have been reported. 
 

 

