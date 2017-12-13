Dream on Me recalls crib, toddler bed mattresses

The Latest: Kristen Bell sips coffee to try to stay warm before announcement of 75th annual Golden Globe Awards nominations.

The Latest: Kristen Bell sips coffee to try to stay warm before announcement of 75th annual Golden Globe Awards nominations.

Four people were injured, including the suspect, 27-year-old Akayed Ullah, according to the New York Fire Department. All injuries are non-life-threatening.

Four people were injured, including the suspect, 27-year-old Akayed Ullah, according to the New York Fire Department. All injuries are non-life-threatening.

APNewsBreak: The Pentagon says that transgender individuals will be allowed to enlist in the military beginning Jan. 1, bowing to growing legal pressure despite staunch opposition from President Donald Trump.

APNewsBreak: The Pentagon says that transgender individuals will be allowed to enlist in the military beginning Jan. 1, bowing to growing legal pressure despite staunch opposition from President Donald Trump.

Pentagon to allow transgender people to enlist in military

Pentagon to allow transgender people to enlist in military

Jimmy Kimmel held his baby son as he returned to his late-night son from a week off for the boy's heart surgery.

Jimmy Kimmel held his baby son as he returned to his late-night son from a week off for the boy's heart surgery.

Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged harassment by Trump spanning decades.

Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged...

Trump says female senator 'would do anything' for money

Trump says female senator 'would do anything' for money

Dream on Me has recalled crib and toddler bed mattresses due to violation of federal mattress flammability.

The recall involves Dream On Me spring and foam mattresses for cribs and toddler beds. The recalled mattresses were sold in a variety of colors and prints.

They were sold at Amazon.com, Kohls.com, ToyRUs.com, Walmart.com and Wayfair.com from January 2016 through December 2016 for between $40 and $90.

The model number and date of manufacture are printed on a tag on the top center of the mattress.

Mattress Color/Print Model Date of Manufacture Range

Évolur Sleep Ultra Crib and Toddler Bed Mattress white 849 between January 1, 2016 and December 19, 2016 Évolur Sleep Deluxe Crib and Toddler Bed Mattress white 850 between January 1, 2016 and December 19, 2016. Sweet Dreams 6” 88 Coil Spring Crib and Toddler Bed Mattress in Blue white with blue clouds 87 between January 1, 2016 and December 19, 2016 88 Coil Inner Spring Standard Crib & Toddler Mattress

white 88 between January 1, 2016 and December 19, 2016 Visco Pedic Innerspring Standard Mattress in Blue star

blue star 150V_1 between January 1, 2016 and December 19, 2016



Convoluted Orthopedic Inner Spring Standard Crib & Toddler Mattress white print 150C between January 1, 2016 and December 19, 2016



Firm Foam Crib and Toddler bed mattress white print 6E6WL between January 1, 2016 and December 19, 2016



5" Foam Crib & Toddler Bed Quilted Standard Mattress quilted bear print 5B5 between January 1, 2016 and December 19, 2016.



5” Round Foam Crib Mattress white 42R between January 1, 2016 and December 19, 2016.



5" Thick Round Crib Mattress white 40R1 between January 1, 2016 and December 19, 2016

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mattresses and contact Dream On Me to receive a free mattress cover to bring the mattress into compliance with the federal flammability standard.

Consumers can call Dream On Me toll-free at 877-201-4317 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.dreamonme.com and click on “Customer Care” for more information.

No injuries have been reported.

