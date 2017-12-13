Stolen car returned with gifts inside

The Latest: Kristen Bell sips coffee to try to stay warm before announcement of 75th annual Golden Globe Awards nominations.

Four people were injured, including the suspect, 27-year-old Akayed Ullah, according to the New York Fire Department. All injuries are non-life-threatening.

APNewsBreak: The Pentagon says that transgender individuals will be allowed to enlist in the military beginning Jan. 1, bowing to growing legal pressure despite staunch opposition from President Donald Trump.

Jimmy Kimmel held his baby son as he returned to his late-night son from a week off for the boy's heart surgery.

Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged harassment by Trump spanning decades.

WEST PALM BEACH—Shauna Hostetler wanted to do something special this December. In addition to getting gifts for 100 local kids in need, she also wanted to help their mothers.

“Mothers put themselves on the back-burner so this is something a mother or woman who’s struggling, is not going to go out for Christmas to buy herself cosmetics,” she said.

And they won't have to this year thanks to boxes of donations from "Cosmetics for a Cause.”

All that was left was to pack the goody bags and with help from Guatemalan Mayan Center, wait for Christmas to give them away. A third of the makeup was in her garage, the rest was in her car.

“Two weeks ago, yesterday,(11/27) we woke up and realized that our Suburban had been stolen and reported it to police. The sad thing was…it was filled with gifts,” she said. “Everyday that went on, the odds of us ever seeing that car or anything inside it...it was just improbable.”

But then early Tuesday morning...a phone call. It was the West Palm Beach Police Department asking them to come to a downtown parking lot. They thought they had found the car.

“As we (drove) closer, I told my husband I was very nervous. When we opened the car...everything…everything was in there.”

The car seemingly untouched. Nothing inside damaged.

“This wasn’t about me. This was about other people and their need and trying to bring something good into their life. So that feels really good,” she said.

They’re going to start packing those bags soon and there’s still enough time to get it all done, in time for Christmas.

No word on who might be responsible for stealing the car.