Port St. Lucie son charged with killing father

Four people were injured, including the suspect, 27-year-old Akayed Ullah, according to the New York Fire Department. All injuries are non-life-threatening.

APNewsBreak: The Pentagon says that transgender individuals will be allowed to enlist in the military beginning Jan. 1, bowing to growing legal pressure despite staunch opposition from President Donald Trump.

Pentagon to allow transgender people to enlist in military

Jimmy Kimmel held his baby son as he returned to his late-night son from a week off for the boy's heart surgery.

Tuesday, Doug Jones became the first Democrat to win a U.S. Senate seat in Alabama since Richard Shelby in 1992. Jones defeated his Republican opponent Roy Moore in Alabama's special Senate election.

Reaction pours in after Doug Jones' victory in Senate race

Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged harassment by Trump spanning decades.

Trump says female senator 'would do anything' for money

Port St. Lucie police arrested a man accused of stabbed his father to death Tuesday afternoon and later calling 911.

Investigators said the deadly stabbing happened at the Club Apartments located at 141 SW Palm Drive, where they say both Cruz Jr. and his father lived.

Police identified the victim as 65-year-old Justino Cruz, who is the father of the suspect, Justino Cruz Jr.

Police say Justino Cruz Jr., 36, called 911 around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon and gave a shocking statement to dispatchers. "He said that he had murdered his father. We went over there and that’s what we found," said Master Sgt. Frank Sabol.

Police found Cruz on the floor of his master bedroom with multiple injuries that looked like stab wounds.

Officers responded quickly to the scene, but Cruz Jr. was not at the apartment.

A manhunt with St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office K9s and the helicopter lasted several hours.

Police also posted Cruz Jr.’s picture on social media.

“Luckily, one of the people who that reached called in and said they believed they saw them over at the Publix over by Crosstown [Parkway],” Sabol said.

Police said an officer in the area responded to the call and found a person matching Cruz Jr.’s description in the area of the Publix located at 9335 SW Commerce Centre Drive.

Officers closed in on their suspect.

“He turned around, took his hat off, and the officer recognized that it was him and just put him into custody without any resistance or any incident,” Sabol said.

Now, police will try to determine a motive.

Police do have a history with the family.

In September of this year, Cruz reported his son, Cruz Jr., missing. He was later found in North Carolina.

Court records also show Cruz Jr. was charged with burglary and petit theft in 2009, but was found mentally or physically unable to stand trial.

Cruz Jr. was booked at the St. Lucie County Jail overnight and faces murder charges.