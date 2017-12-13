Man offers to ship bracelets made by local girl

Four people were injured, including the suspect, 27-year-old Akayed Ullah, according to the New York Fire Department. All injuries are non-life-threatening.

APNewsBreak: The Pentagon says that transgender individuals will be allowed to enlist in the military beginning Jan. 1, bowing to growing legal pressure despite staunch opposition from President Donald Trump.

Jimmy Kimmel held his baby son as he returned to his late-night son from a week off for the boy's heart surgery.

Tuesday, Doug Jones became the first Democrat to win a U.S. Senate seat in Alabama since Richard Shelby in 1992. Jones defeated his Republican opponent Roy Moore in Alabama's special Senate election.

Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged harassment by Trump spanning decades.

Let’s call it a simple act of kindness from a WPTV Newschannel 5 viewer to a young girl whose story he saw on Monday.

Alyssa Maiste began making simple bracelets as a way to cope with her chronic pain from Lyme disease. She sent them to other kids just like her all over the county, only to learn most of them never arrived. Sliced open envelopes arrived instead.

We got a call from this viewer last night after our story aired. He’s a man who didn’t want any attention on him. He explained the girl in our story reminded him of his daughter and her love of arts and crafts. He couldn’t just stand by after hearing what happened.



Oftentimes it’s the simplest stories that have the biggest impact.

“It’s not a small little story to my daughter,” said Tiffany Maiste, Alyssa’s mother. “In the grand schemes of things, maybe it is to a lot of people but maybe not everyone as we are seeing here.”

Amazement turned to action on the part of a complete stranger, Efrim Gjonbalaj, the president of Aeroshipper.com.

“It's incredibly heartwarming,” he said. “I saw the story and I was heartbroken. I thought it was horrible thing that happened especially after that act of kindness her daughter performed.”

His company will ship more bracelets free of charge to ensure delivery.

Tiffany Maiste said she talked with someone at the post office in Jupiter, who told her it’s possible the machines split the envelopes even though she said she paid for special stamps to have them not go through the machines. The U.S. Postal Service said they need a day or two to investigate.