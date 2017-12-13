2-Vehicle crash on Australian Ave. in West Palm - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

2-Vehicle crash on Australian Ave. in West Palm

A two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning has closed Australian Avenue southbound from Old Okeechobee Road to Centrepark Boulevard.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene at 6:45 a.m. and a red truck was in the middle of the road while a silver car was wrecked on the sidewalk.

Traffic heading northbound into downtown West Palm Beach is not impacted.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt. 

