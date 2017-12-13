Oreo unveils three new flavors after contest - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Oreo unveils three new flavors after contest

Nabisco just unveiled the three finalists in its "My Oreo Creation" contest.

Those flavors are: 

  • Pina colada, which Nabisco describes as having a pineapple-coconut creme filling
  • Cherry cola, which features chocolate cookies and a dual-layer, red-and-white creme filling
  • Kettle corn, which features icing studded with puffed millet pieces

The new flavors will not be available until May, then fans can vote on their favorite.

The creator of the winning flavor gets a $500,000 prize.

