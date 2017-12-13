Animal group says there's new video of cow abuse - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Animal group says there's new video of cow abuse

 

The Animal Recovery Mission said Wednesday they have new video of recently-hired employees abusing cows at the Larson Dairy Farm in Okeechobee County. 

The animal rights group said they will hold an 11 a.m. news conference in Deerfield Beach, releasing a video that shows more animals being beaten and tormented.

ARM claims the video will show that Jacob Larson, the owner of the farm, knew of and participated in the alleged abuse. 

Larson Dairy Farm made headlines in November when ARM released video showing cows being stabbed and punched. 

One person was later arrested in the case.

On Nov. 27, Florida's largest dairy cooperative announced new practices after the allegations of cow abuse. 

