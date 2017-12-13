Priest to get probation for Florida road rage

Monday, December 11 2017 10:43 AM EST2017-12-11 15:43:27 GMT
Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged harassment by Trump spanning decades.
APNewsBreak: The Pentagon says that transgender individuals will be allowed to enlist in the military beginning Jan. 1, bowing to growing legal pressure despite staunch opposition from President Donald Trump.
STUART, Fla. (AP) — The rector of an Episcopal church in North Carolina accused of pointing a gun at another vehicle in Florida is set to receive a year of probation.
The Palm Beach Post reported Tuesday that Martin County prosecutors have reached a deal with 35-year-old Rev. William Rian Adams. He is scheduled to plead no contest Friday to a misdemeanor charge of improper exhibition of a firearm. He had been facing two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
State troopers say a pickup truck driver was closely following Adams' Corvette on Florida's Turnpike in July and tried to pass the car. Authorities say Adams pointed a handgun at the truck.
Adams still is listed as rector at Calvary Episcopal Church in Fletcher, 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Asheville.