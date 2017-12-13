Priest to get probation for Florida road rage - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

STUART, Fla. (AP) — The rector of an Episcopal church in North Carolina accused of pointing a gun at another vehicle in Florida is set to receive a year of probation.

The Palm Beach Post reported Tuesday that Martin County prosecutors have reached a deal with 35-year-old Rev. William Rian Adams. He is scheduled to plead no contest Friday to a misdemeanor charge of improper exhibition of a firearm. He had been facing two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

State troopers say a pickup truck driver was closely following Adams' Corvette on Florida's Turnpike in July and tried to pass the car. Authorities say Adams pointed a handgun at the truck.

Adams still is listed as rector at Calvary Episcopal Church in Fletcher, 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Asheville.

