Animal rights group claims dairy farm owner knew of cow abuse

The animal rights group Animal Recovery Mission released more video from an Okeechobee County dairy farm which it says shows the farm's owner knew and took part in alleged cow abuse.

ARM claims Jacob Larson, of Larson Dairy farm, witnessed his employees abusing cows.

ARM says the video shows Larson in the milking parlor on his farm and at one point is holding a cow while another employee kicked the cow in the head.

Larson Dairy Farm made headlines in November when ARM released video showing cows being stabbed and punched.

One person was later arrested in the case.

When the first video was released last month Larson said he was appalled and disappointed and denied ever seeing abuse at his farm.

"His office is mere feet from the milking parlor. So when our undercover officer was in David Larson's office talking to him, they could hear the yelling and screaming of the workers moving the animals," said Animal Recovery Mission founder and investigator Richard 'Kudo' Couto at a Wednesday morning news conference.

Couto said he turned this video over to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office and other authorities.

The sheriff's office has not yet responded to this video and continues its investigation into Larson Dairy.

On Nov. 27, Florida's largest dairy cooperative announced new practices after the allegations of cow abuse.

