Overpass damaged on I-95 in Lake Worth - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Overpass damaged on I-95 in Lake Worth

Aerial footage from Chopper 5 shows damage to an overpass at 10th Avenue North in Lake Worth.

Some northbound lanes underneath the overpass have been blocked causing massive traffic backups during the lunch hour.

Emergency road construction is underway.

 

 

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.