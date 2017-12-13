Police find missing Fort Pierce teen - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police find missing Fort Pierce teen

UPDATE:

 

EARLIER:

Fort Pierce police are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy. 

Frankie Nichols was last seen on Avenue  A and N. 2nd St. 

Frankie is described as a 5 feet 5 inches tall black male weighing 100 pounds. 

He was wearing a black T-shirt, gray sweatpants and pink sneakers. 

Police say Frankie visits the Madison Cay area. 

His hair may be shorter than the photo. 

Anyone with information about Frankie Nichols whereabouts is urged to call 911. 

