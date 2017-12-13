Accused 'peeping Tom' arrested in Palm City - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Accused 'peeping Tom' arrested in Palm City

A man accused of peering into a young girl’s window in Palm City has been arrested, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

Douglas Towns, 60, confessed to peeping into windows of women and children throughout Palm City for the past three years, according to MCSO.

Detectives said Towns remembers at least a dozen instances of staring at women and children in their homes while they undressed.

Investigators aid Towns would visit neighborhoods located near St. Lucie Shores Drive. A neighbor told deputies they saw Towns running from the buses of a home and was able to describe him.

Detectives set up surveillance teams and began monitoring communities in the area. Investigators identified, tracked and questioned Towns.

MCSO detectives arrested Towns on Tuesday night. He is being held without bond until his first appearance before a judge Wednesday afternoon. 

The sheriff’s office says he will be charged with one count of voyeurism and burglary.

