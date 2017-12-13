Accused 'peeping Tom' arrested in Palm City

Four people were injured, including the suspect, 27-year-old Akayed Ullah, according to the New York Fire Department. All injuries are non-life-threatening.

APNewsBreak: The Pentagon says that transgender individuals will be allowed to enlist in the military beginning Jan. 1, bowing to growing legal pressure despite staunch opposition from President Donald Trump.

Pentagon to allow transgender people to enlist in military

Jimmy Kimmel held his baby son as he returned to his late-night son from a week off for the boy's heart surgery.

Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged harassment by Trump spanning decades.

Trump says female senator 'would do anything' for money

Tuesday, Doug Jones became the first Democrat to win a U.S. Senate seat in Alabama since Richard Shelby in 1992. Jones defeated his Republican opponent Roy Moore in Alabama's special Senate election.

A man accused of peering into a young girl’s window in Palm City has been arrested, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

Douglas Towns, 60, confessed to peeping into windows of women and children throughout Palm City for the past three years, according to MCSO.

Detectives said Towns remembers at least a dozen instances of staring at women and children in their homes while they undressed.

Investigators aid Towns would visit neighborhoods located near St. Lucie Shores Drive. A neighbor told deputies they saw Towns running from the buses of a home and was able to describe him.

Detectives set up surveillance teams and began monitoring communities in the area. Investigators identified, tracked and questioned Towns.

MCSO detectives arrested Towns on Tuesday night. He is being held without bond until his first appearance before a judge Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says he will be charged with one count of voyeurism and burglary.