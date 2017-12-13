Pet of the Week Gigi

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special message from Gigi:

Hi! Hello! How are you! I’m Gigi! What’s your name?! It’s so nice to meet you, I can’t wait to show you what a fun girl I am. I’m the most exuberant, joyful and happy dog – no lie! Life is a party and I party like a rockstar, wanna join in on the fun? You won’t be sorry, I promise! With me around, life will always be entertaining and full of laughter – I never disappoint. I’ll always be sure to keep you on your toes with my goofball antics…playtime is a blast with me. I love tennis balls, but I can make a game or toy out of just about anything. I play hard, but I also snuggle hard too. Nothing beats a cuddle in the lap of my BFF after a good romp. Some might say I’m a little big to be a lap dog, but I say if you’ll let me in it, I’m not too big. ‘Nough said! So let’s get this party started – you, me and a forever home!

