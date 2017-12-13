Cops: Handyman stole $11,000 from 91-year-old - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Cops: Handyman stole $11,000 from 91-year-old

A suburban West Palm Beach handyman is accused of stealing a 91-year-old man’s identification and withdrawing more than $11,000 from his bank account.  

Knillis Matthew, 46, is facing grand theft and fraud charges after investigators say he took advantage of an elderly man.

Publix surveillance video captured Matthew withdrawing money from the victim’s bank account at an ATM nearly 30 times in three months, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

The elderly man told detectives he noticed the withdrawals and alerted his bank account to fraudulent use. He said he confronted Matthew once about using the man’s ATM card to take out $800 and Matthew said he confused his debit card with the man’s and paid him back the money.

Matthew worked as a handyman for the 91-year-old for five years and did not have permission to use his debit card, the report states.

Matthew was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on Dec. 12 and was released on $10,000 bond. 

