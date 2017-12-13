Cops: Handyman stole $11,000 from 91-year-old

Four people were injured, including the suspect, 27-year-old Akayed Ullah, according to the New York Fire Department. All injuries are non-life-threatening.

APNewsBreak: The Pentagon says that transgender individuals will be allowed to enlist in the military beginning Jan. 1, bowing to growing legal pressure despite staunch opposition from President Donald Trump.

Pentagon to allow transgender people to enlist in military

Jimmy Kimmel held his baby son as he returned to his late-night son from a week off for the boy's heart surgery.

Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged harassment by Trump spanning decades.

Trump says female senator 'would do anything' for money

Tuesday, Doug Jones became the first Democrat to win a U.S. Senate seat in Alabama since Richard Shelby in 1992. Jones defeated his Republican opponent Roy Moore in Alabama's special Senate election.

A suburban West Palm Beach handyman is accused of stealing a 91-year-old man’s identification and withdrawing more than $11,000 from his bank account.

Knillis Matthew, 46, is facing grand theft and fraud charges after investigators say he took advantage of an elderly man.

Publix surveillance video captured Matthew withdrawing money from the victim’s bank account at an ATM nearly 30 times in three months, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

The elderly man told detectives he noticed the withdrawals and alerted his bank account to fraudulent use. He said he confronted Matthew once about using the man’s ATM card to take out $800 and Matthew said he confused his debit card with the man’s and paid him back the money.

Matthew worked as a handyman for the 91-year-old for five years and did not have permission to use his debit card, the report states.

Matthew was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on Dec. 12 and was released on $10,000 bond.