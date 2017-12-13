Fed boosts benchmark rate for third time in 2017

Monday, December 11 2017 10:43 AM EST2017-12-11 15:43:27 GMT
Wednesday, December 13 2017 3:18 AM EST2017-12-13 08:18:21 GMT
Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged...
Monday, December 11 2017 1:23 PM EST2017-12-11 18:23:19 GMT
Tuesday, December 12 2017 3:47 AM EST2017-12-12 08:47:51 GMT
APNewsBreak: The Pentagon says that transgender individuals will be allowed to enlist in the military beginning Jan. 1, bowing to growing legal pressure despite staunch opposition from President Donald Trump.
WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Federal Reserve is raising its benchmark interest rate for the third time this year, signaling its confidence that the U.S. economy remains on solid footing 8 1/2 years after the end of the Great Recession.
The Fed is lifting its short-term rate by a modest quarter-point to a still-low range of 1.25 percent to 1.5 percent. It is also continuing to slowly shrink its bond portfolio. Together, the two steps could lead over time to higher loan rates for consumers and businesses and slightly better returns for savers.
The central bank says it expects the job market and the economy to strengthen further. Partly as a result, it foresees three additional rate hikes in 2018 under the leadership of Jerome Powell, who succeeds Janet Yellen as Fed chair in February.