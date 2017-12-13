All clear given at Delray Walmart - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

All clear given at Delray Walmart

UPDATE: 

EARLIER:

A bomb threat has forced the evacuation of a Delray Beach Walmart.

Police said nothing suspicious has been found at the store at 3155  S. Federal Highway, but the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad has been called as a precaution.

