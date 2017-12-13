Person shot in suburban Lake Worth robbery - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Person shot in suburban Lake Worth robbery

A person was shot during a robbery Wednesday afternoon in suburban Lake Worth, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened at Affron Park east of Davis Road and south of Melaleuca Ln.

The victim was shot in the leg and suffered minor injuries, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies are trying to locate a suspect.

 

