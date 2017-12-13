Riviera solar company adding more jobs

Four people were injured, including the suspect, 27-year-old Akayed Ullah, according to the New York Fire Department. All injuries are non-life-threatening.

APNewsBreak: The Pentagon says that transgender individuals will be allowed to enlist in the military beginning Jan. 1, bowing to growing legal pressure despite staunch opposition from President Donald Trump.

Pentagon to allow transgender people to enlist in military

Jimmy Kimmel held his baby son as he returned to his late-night son from a week off for the boy's heart surgery.

Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged harassment by Trump spanning decades.

Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged harassment by Trump spanning decades.

Trump says female senator 'would do anything' for money

Tuesday, Doug Jones became the first Democrat to win a U.S. Senate seat in Alabama since Richard Shelby in 1992. Jones defeated his Republican opponent Roy Moore in Alabama's special Senate election.

In Riviera Beach machines are at work manufacturing solar panels.

SolarTech Universal plant manager Paul Roraff said more people are turning to solar energy. "We are reducing our carbon foot print on the planet, and allowing people to gather energy from sunlight that normally hits their house that can power their house.

"Solar allows the heat that normally heats your house to be converted into energy, so instead of using electricity to cool your house, you're just converting that light directly into energy."

The company plans to hire about 50 people. "We are looking for people that understand manufacturing, understand good work ethics, a friendly environment," he said.

Alex Hobson with the Solar Energy Industries Association said, "What that results are is jobs like the ones you are seeing today. So over the last five year, if we look back, Florida has added 5,000 solar jobs. It's been an incredible growth point for the state and that's going to continue."

It's an economic boost for the warehouse in Rivera Beach.

"These are well paying jobs, these are STEM jobs. These are jobs that pay above wage. Great growth for this entire market," Hobson said.

The company plans to hire more workers close to the beginning of next year.