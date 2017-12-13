Riviera Beach Police Chief's retirement date

Four people were injured, including the suspect, 27-year-old Akayed Ullah, according to the New York Fire Department. All injuries are non-life-threatening.

APNewsBreak: The Pentagon says that transgender individuals will be allowed to enlist in the military beginning Jan. 1, bowing to growing legal pressure despite staunch opposition from President Donald Trump.

Pentagon to allow transgender people to enlist in military

Jimmy Kimmel held his baby son as he returned to his late-night son from a week off for the boy's heart surgery.

Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged harassment by Trump spanning decades.

Trump says female senator 'would do anything' for money

Tuesday, Doug Jones became the first Democrat to win a U.S. Senate seat in Alabama since Richard Shelby in 1992. Jones defeated his Republican opponent Roy Moore in Alabama's special Senate election.

Riviera Beach Police Chief Clarence Williams has yet to announce his official retirement date, but according to his DROP retirement contract, he has to retire no later than Feb. 28.

Initially, Williams had said he would retire Dec. 5. He since changed that date but never gave a new official date. When Mayor Thomas Masters asked him, Williams said he wasn't ready to give a date at this point.

According to city data, Williams has around 30 vacation days left.

On Wednesday, Interim City Manager Karen Hoskins told WPTV Williams is not planning on taking those 30 vacation days consecutively. Rather he's planning on working until Feb. 28 but has been working shorter work weeks (two days on, three days off).

WPTV also obtained of a memo by Williams from Dec. 12 in which he refers to Captain Leonard Mitchell as "Acting Assistant Chief".

"I don't know why he does that," Hoskins said.

Hoskins said according to city records, Mitchell is a captain.

