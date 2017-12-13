Snow birds ditch beach, head to shops - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Snow birds ditch beach, head to shops

This week, people are spending less time on the beach and more time in the stores. 

The drop in temperatures have left some snow birds changing their plans.

"You get so used to heat and so then you're like freaking out when it drops just a little bit," one shopper said.

Some Floridians shopping at the Palm Beach Outlets say they're missing the warmer temperatures. While people visiting from up north say they're just trying to soak up the sun.

"We're from northern Wisconsin so they've got snow there and cold weather and we don't have to have coats on so it's all good," Nicki Meyer said.

Instead of hitting the beach, many vacationers chose to hit the shops Wednesday. 

"Well we are getting out and about and just moving around," Chandra Houser said. That's going to keep ya warm. I took off my sweater cause the sun is shining and you have to be thankful for that."
 

