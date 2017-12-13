Snow birds ditch beach, head to shops

Monday, December 11 2017 10:43 AM EST2017-12-11 15:43:27 GMT
Wednesday, December 13 2017 3:18 AM EST2017-12-13 08:18:21 GMT
Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged...
Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged harassment by Trump spanning decades.
Monday, December 11 2017 1:23 PM EST2017-12-11 18:23:19 GMT
Tuesday, December 12 2017 3:47 AM EST2017-12-12 08:47:51 GMT
APNewsBreak: The Pentagon says that transgender individuals will be allowed to enlist in the military beginning Jan. 1, bowing to growing legal pressure despite staunch opposition from President Donald Trump.
APNewsBreak: The Pentagon says that transgender individuals will be allowed to enlist in the military beginning Jan. 1, bowing to growing legal pressure despite staunch opposition from President Donald Trump.