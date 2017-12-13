Snow birds ditch beach, head to shops

Four people were injured, including the suspect, 27-year-old Akayed Ullah, according to the New York Fire Department. All injuries are non-life-threatening.

APNewsBreak: The Pentagon says that transgender individuals will be allowed to enlist in the military beginning Jan. 1, bowing to growing legal pressure despite staunch opposition from President Donald Trump.

Jimmy Kimmel held his baby son as he returned to his late-night son from a week off for the boy's heart surgery.

Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged harassment by Trump spanning decades.

Trump says female senator 'would do anything' for money

Tuesday, Doug Jones became the first Democrat to win a U.S. Senate seat in Alabama since Richard Shelby in 1992. Jones defeated his Republican opponent Roy Moore in Alabama's special Senate election.

This week, people are spending less time on the beach and more time in the stores.

The drop in temperatures have left some snow birds changing their plans.

"You get so used to heat and so then you're like freaking out when it drops just a little bit," one shopper said.

Some Floridians shopping at the Palm Beach Outlets say they're missing the warmer temperatures. While people visiting from up north say they're just trying to soak up the sun.

"We're from northern Wisconsin so they've got snow there and cold weather and we don't have to have coats on so it's all good," Nicki Meyer said.

Instead of hitting the beach, many vacationers chose to hit the shops Wednesday.

"Well we are getting out and about and just moving around," Chandra Houser said. That's going to keep ya warm. I took off my sweater cause the sun is shining and you have to be thankful for that."

