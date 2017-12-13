Palm Beach County teachers to get raises - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Palm Beach County teachers to get raises

Pay raises appear to be on the way for Palm Beach County school teachers. 

The school board unanimously agreed to hike salaries an average of 3.2 percent for the district's 12 thousands plus teachers. 

The teacher's union still must ratify the contract. Other district employees are in line for pay raises of about 3 percent.

 

