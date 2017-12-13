Money raised for family displaced by fire - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Money raised for family displaced by fire

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. -- Less than two weeks ago, a massive fire destroyed a St. Lucie County family’s home.

As if that was not enough to challenge their strength, they are also battling with a family member’s stage four breast cancer, living in a hotel, and weeks before Christmas, their presents are gone in the rubble.

“It’s just a lot,” said DeLacey Bembry.

Their lives were completed changed the night of December 3. 

“Our house exploded on us,” said DeLacey Bembry.

DeLacy, her husband, two children and dog got out alive, but not without a major challenge ahead of them.

Their story touched the hearts of hundreds of people in the county, who decided to do something for them.

Wednesday night, friends and strangers of the Bembry family packed into Big Apple Pizza to raise money for them.

All proceeds from raffles and food purchases went to the family.

Even tips earned from employees were donated.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office took the donation to the next level and gave them a car to replace the vehicles they lost in the fire.

DeLacey Bembry will not need to miss a single doctor’s appointment thanks to the donation.

“That will be one less burden they have to deal with,”said St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara.

DeLacey and her family left from the fundraiser feeling stronger, and more supported than ever.

“What doesn’t kill me can only make me stronger,” DeLacey said. “You can’t take anything for granted. You never know."

Scott Van Duzer, owner of Big Apple Pizza, expects to have raised more than $10,000 to donate.


 

