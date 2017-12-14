Riviera police chief has to retire by Feb. 28

Thursday, December 14 2017 7:24 AM EST2017-12-14 12:24:47 GMT
Disney is buying a big chunk of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in $52.4 billion deal, gaining U.S. cable channels and a major film studio and growing overseas as it tries to meet competition from technology companies.
Initially, Williams had said he would retire Dec. 5. He since changed that date but never gave a new official date. When Mayor Thomas Masters asked him, Williams said he wasn't ready to give a date at this point.
According to city data, Williams has around 30 vacation days left.
On Wednesday, Interim City Manager Karen Hoskins told WPTV Williams is not planning on taking those 30 vacation days consecutively. Rather he's planning on working until Feb. 28 but has been working shorter work weeks (two days on, three days off).
WPTV also obtained of a memo by Williams from Dec. 12 in which he refers to Captain Leonard Mitchell as "Acting Assistant Chief".
"I don't know why he does that," Hoskins said.
Hoskins said according to city records, Mitchell is a captain.