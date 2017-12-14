Proposed W. Boynton development upsets residents

Tuesday, Doug Jones became the first Democrat to win a U.S. Senate seat in Alabama since Richard Shelby in 1992. Jones defeated his Republican opponent Roy Moore in Alabama's special Senate election.

Tuesday, Doug Jones became the first Democrat to win a U.S. Senate seat in Alabama since Richard Shelby in 1992. Jones defeated his Republican opponent Roy Moore in Alabama's special Senate election.

If you have a video game lover and stuffed animal collector in your life, then you should probably take them to your nearest Build-A-Bear Workshop immediately.

If you have a video game lover and stuffed animal collector in your life, then you should probably take them to your nearest Build-A-Bear Workshop immediately.

Super Mario-themed Build-A-Bear toys are here and we're all happy children again

Super Mario-themed Build-A-Bear toys are here and we're all happy children again

The White House says Omarosa Manigault Newman _ one of President Donald Trump's most prominent African-American supporters _ plans to leave the administration next month.

The White House says Omarosa Manigault Newman _ one of President Donald Trump's most prominent African-American supporters _ plans to leave the administration next month.

In an op-ed, Salma Hayek says that her refusals of Harvey Weinstein's advances led to a nightmare experience making the Frida Kahlo biopic "Frida. "The.

In an op-ed, Salma Hayek says that her refusals of Harvey Weinstein's advances led to a nightmare experience making the Frida Kahlo biopic "Frida. "The.

Disney is buying a big chunk of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in $52.4 billion deal, gaining U.S. cable channels and a major film studio and growing overseas as it tries to meet competition from technology companies.

Disney is buying a big chunk of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in $52.4 billion deal, gaining U.S. cable channels and a major film studio and growing overseas as it tries to meet competition from technology...

Some Palm Beach County residents are upset they spent thousands of dollars on a golf course view that they could soon lose.

A developer wants to build more than 250 homes on a golf course in West Boynton Beach in the Cypress Creek Country Club along Military Trail near Old Boynton Road.

Residents are not happy with the proposal.



We bought a home here because it was on a golf course. We paid a higher price for a golf course view. And now, in the course of one week's time we found out that we're not going to have that golf course view,” said Cypress Creek resident Julie Nicholas.

Current plans call for the golf course to be developed into a gated community with homes costing $400,000 or more.

The developer will need approval from the county.