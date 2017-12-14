Proposed W. Boynton development upsets residents

Thursday, December 14 2017 7:24 AM EST2017-12-14 12:24:47 GMT
Disney is buying a big chunk of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in $52.4 billion deal, gaining U.S. cable channels and a major film studio and growing overseas as it tries to meet competition from technology...
Some Palm Beach County residents are upset they spent thousands of dollars on a golf course view that they could soon lose.
A developer wants to build more than 250 homes on a golf course in West Boynton Beach in the Cypress Creek Country Club along Military Trail near Old Boynton Road.
Residents are not happy with the proposal.
We bought a home here because it was on a golf course. We paid a higher price for a golf course view. And now, in the course of one week's time we found out that we're not going to have that golf course view,” said Cypress Creek resident Julie Nicholas.
Current plans call for the golf course to be developed into a gated community with homes costing $400,000 or more.