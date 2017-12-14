Santa visits The Arc of Palm Beach County - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Santa visits The Arc of Palm Beach County

Patients at the Arc of Palm Beach County received a heartwarming visit from Santa Claus on Wednesday.

Saint Nick took pause from his busy schedule to spread a little Christmas cheer. 

The Arc supports children and adults with developmental disabilities.

Santa posed for pictures and got everyone's wish lists. 
 

