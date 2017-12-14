Cars taken into evidence fill West Palm garages - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Cars taken into evidence fill West Palm garages

Finding parking in downtown West Palm Beach is often a problem for drivers, but the city is looking into resolving the issue.

The city's administrator says as much as 20 percent of downtown traffic is caused by cars circling in search of open parking spaces.

West Palm Beach is conducting a long-term study looking for ways to free-up spaces.

One of the reasons it's difficult to find parking is that several floors in the parking garages are reserved for cars that police take as evidence in criminal cases.

