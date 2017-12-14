Cars taken into evidence fill West Palm garages

Tuesday, Doug Jones became the first Democrat to win a U.S. Senate seat in Alabama since Richard Shelby in 1992. Jones defeated his Republican opponent Roy Moore in Alabama's special Senate election.

If you have a video game lover and stuffed animal collector in your life, then you should probably take them to your nearest Build-A-Bear Workshop immediately.

The White House says Omarosa Manigault Newman _ one of President Donald Trump's most prominent African-American supporters _ plans to leave the administration next month.

In an op-ed, Salma Hayek says that her refusals of Harvey Weinstein's advances led to a nightmare experience making the Frida Kahlo biopic "Frida. "The.

Disney is buying a big chunk of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in $52.4 billion deal, gaining U.S. cable channels and a major film studio and growing overseas as it tries to meet competition from technology companies.

Finding parking in downtown West Palm Beach is often a problem for drivers, but the city is looking into resolving the issue.



The city's administrator says as much as 20 percent of downtown traffic is caused by cars circling in search of open parking spaces.



West Palm Beach is conducting a long-term study looking for ways to free-up spaces.

One of the reasons it's difficult to find parking is that several floors in the parking garages are reserved for cars that police take as evidence in criminal cases.