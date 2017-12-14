Palm Springs crash closes Lake Worth Road - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Palm Springs crash closes Lake Worth Road

A crash has closed both eastbound and westbound Lake Worth Road near Second Avenue North in Palm Springs.

The wreck occurred around 6:30 a.m. between Military Trail and Congress Avenue.

Palm Springs police are detouring traffic to Second Avenue North. 

Chopper 5 flew over the scene and spotted a car with severe damage.

The wreck caused some power lines to fall. Crews with Florida Power and Light is at the scene to repair the lines.

Fire Rescue is also at the scene.

